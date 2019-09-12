Political parties urge to allot land for encroachers in and around the city

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Leaders of different political parties, led by CPIM MP, P R Natarajan sought the intervention of the district administration to allot land in the city to those who were asked to move out by Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board.

The board has issued evacuation notices to those living on the banks of water bodies and encroached land in various places in the city, including VOC Nagar, Ganapathy, Muthannanakulam, as they were allotted alternative houses on the outskirts.

As many of them shifted to new places, a few wanted to continue there for the cause of education and their work, which is in and around the city.

A group of evacuees arrived at the district collectorate and staged a dharna seeking to allot them land inside the city instead of shunting them outside.

Natarajan wanted the District Collector, K Rajamani to look into the matter and also urged the officials of revenue department and the board to reconsider.

As an alternative measure, the administration can buy private land in and around the city and construct houses to the people.

Workers of CPI and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal katchi also participated in the dharna.