Ponds revived due to efforts of Siruthuli, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

The work on the revival of water bodies in Coimbatore was taken up with full vigour by the Siruthuli group, Coimbatore.

For the past two years the water bodies under the supervision of Siruthuli namely “Kumaran kuttai”, “Kannimaar kuttai”, and “Ayyan kuttai” are filled with water due to the south-west and the northeast monsoons

According to Thangavelu, a farmer from Maadhampaati, “The Kumaran puddle had dried up for over 30 years and just remained as a heap of mud. It used to be sad to see it all drying up. The number of borewells has been increasing to meet agricultural demands. The groundwater level had begun to deplete. It was a very worrisome sight. There are 7 layers of water bodies spread over 9 acres.

Approximately 10 villages used to depend on those water bodies. After the revival work was taken up by Siruthuli, the depth of these water bodies has increased.

The river banks have been strengthened and around 60% has been filled up. Due to the rains, it is almost filled up completely. Can there be anything more than this to bring happiness to a farmer? There has also been an increase in the groundwater level.

This has made the region a very fertile land for agriculture and we remain indebted to Siruthuli”.

“This was possible because of the cooperation from the District administration. Honourable Minister S P Velumani who is in charge of development and special plans, has supported us in this mission, also deserves a special mention.

We are extremely grateful to him. The ponds Kumaran kuttai, Kannimaar kuttai and Ayyan kuttai are the resources for several villages. The soil in these parts is very fertile.

But as the ponds were not maintained, conservation and storage of water were not possible earlier. But now with the increase of rainfall and with the efforts of Siruthuli, the faces of the farmers are gleaming with happiness which brings a lot of satisfaction. Rs.70 lakhs was spent for desilting Kumaran Kuttai.

Furthermore, organisations like Robert Bosch Engineering India, Baker Huges Roots Organisation, Craftsmen automation, Rotary club of Coimbatore Metropolis, Maadhampatti Farmers Association rendered their financial support.