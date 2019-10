Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Due to poor patronage, three Joy Ride Round trip services of Niligirs Mountain Rail– Udjagamandalam- Ketti – Udagamandalam are cancelled with effect from October 26 to November 30.

Salem Division of Southern railway was operating these three round joy ride between Udhagamandalam and Ketti on every week end.

However, the division was forced to cancel the services due to poor patronage.