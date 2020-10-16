Post-covid lung rehabilitation centre in KMCH, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : KMCH today announced opening of its Post- COVID lung rehabilitation center and dedicated lung rehabilitation ward in the hospital.

Leveraging the KMCH team skills in managing patients with advanced lung diseases awaiting for lung transplantation, the hospital will utilize these skills for post COVID disorders.

This center and ward is to cater to select number of patients who have persistent respiratory issues after COVID infection. Even three weeks after initial hospitalization, they may no longer are COVID positive but still have lung issues for which they have shortness of breath and still require oxygen and are in the hospital, a KMCH release said.

Stating that 80 per cent of the people affected by COVID -19 have mild illness and 15-20 per cent has moderate to severe illness requiring

hospitalization it said that surprisingly 60-80per cent of the patients who recovered from

COVID -19 have some of symptoms like cough, fatigue, body ache, joint pain and tiredness for weeks to months.

Lung Fibrosis after COVID pneumonia is fortunately rare but patients more than 65 age with severe pneumonia requiring prolonged ICU stay, Ventilation and under nutrition are risk factors.

Severe COVID-19 patients are associated with rehabilitation needs related to the consequences of ventilator support and prolonged immobilization and rest. Which may include, impaired lung function, Physical deconditioning and muscle weakness, Delirium and other cognitive impairments, Impaired swallow and communication, Mental health disorders and psychological support Rehabilitation with multi-disciplinary team will help to bring back the life of post Covid

patients to normal or near normal and make them independent to do their daily activities.

KMCH will offer this service to moderate to severe COVID patients. (4 weeks Post 1st COVID test and also with recent Negative COVID test), who continues to require oxygen and other respiratory support even after the acute

Phase,continues to have breathlessness limiting day today activities, If patients feel

that they have above problems they can contact the team.

After a preliminary talk through phone they may be called to the center (KMCH –Pulmonary rehabilitation center). Once they arrive, preliminary clinical evaluation will be performed to look for the eligibility, stability of physical condition and contra indications.

Based on this they will be offered Outpatient or Inpatient rehabilitation options. Patients can be transferred from other facilities.