Power supply will be suspended in the areas under KV substation Mathampalayam on January 29 from 9 am to 4 pm.

Areas such as Mathampalayam, Thannerpandal, Periyamathampalayam, Thirumalainaickenpalayam, Balaji Nagar, Santhimedu, Ambedkar nagar, chinnamathampalayam, Selvapuram, Bharathi Nagar, Vattapparai will face suspension.

According to a release from TANGEDCO, power is being suspended to carry out routine monthly maintenance works.