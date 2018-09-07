  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
07 Sep 2018, Edition - 1151, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Complaint filed against noted playwright Girish Karnad for participating against the arrest of 5 ‘alleged Maoists’
  • JUST IN: Delhi Police has arrested two suspected terrorist
  • Indrani Mukerjea’s bail plea has been rejected. The court says the grounds for bail are over exaggerated and unacceptable
  • PM Modi speaks at the Global Mobility Summit 2018
  • SC raps states for the delay in filing reports on steps taken to curb mob lynching, gives a week’s ultimatum to file a report
  • J&K moves SC seeking permission to appoint DGP without going through the process of UPSC panel clearance
  • Rahul Gandhi biggest buffoon in the country: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
  • The Railway Minister also launched a new mobile application named “AAPOORTI’ of the Indian Railways e-procurement system
  • Bharat Bandh was announced by minority rights organisations against amendments in the SC/ST Act
Travel

Coimbatore

Power outage in Seeranaickenpalayam, Madhampatty, Devarayapuram

Covai Post Network

September 7, 2018

Coimbatore : Power supply will be suspended in the areas under Seeranaickenpalayam, Madhampatty, Devarayapuram substation on September 11 from 9 am to 4 pm.

Seeranaickenpalayam , PN Pudur , Vadavalli ,Vedapatty,Veerakeralam ,Telungupalayam, Velandipalayam ,Saibaba Colony, Sundapalayam (partly) ,Selvapuram ,KN Palayam and Poochiyur will be affected in Seeranaickenpalayam substation.

Madhampatty ,Alandurai ,Kuppanur ,.Karadimadai ,Poondi ,Semmedu ,Kulathupalayam, Theethipalayam , Perur , Goundanur, Perur chettipalayam ,Kalampalayam will be affected in Madhampatty substation.

Devarayapuram ,Thondamuthur ,Muthipalayam ,Puthur ,Thennamanallur ,Boluvampatty , Viraliyur ,Narasipuram ,JN Palayam, Kembanur,Kaliannanpudur will be affected in Devarayapuram substation.

A TANGEDCO statement said power suspension was to carry out routine monthly maintenance works. Officials had been requested to complete the work in time and not cause discomfort to the public.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿