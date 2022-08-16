Prepare for Railways Group D Exams on Vi App

Covai Post Network

Get preparatory test series free on Vi app

Jobs & Education section on the Vi App helps candidates prepare for 150+ Government Jobs exams across the country

Vi is committed to empower Bharat youth to prepare and excel in various Government exams across the country at both National and State level. Giving wings to its customers for a better tomorrow, India’s leading telecom player, Vi in partnership with Pariksha is offering access to the preparatory test series material for the all India Railway D exams starting 17th August, 2022.

Making the process of applying of Govt jobs convenient for Vi users, Vi Jobs & Education offers the aspirants of Central/State Govt. jobs, one month free subscription to ‘Pariksha Pass’. This also includes unlimited mock tests across 150+ exams in various categories such as State Selection Commission, Banking, Teaching, Defense, Railways etc. At the end of the trial period, users can continue learning on the platform at a nominal subscription fee of Rs. 249/year.

The Railways group D test series on Vi App, offers Bharat youth the opportunity to prepare for over 1 lakh openings in the Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant, Assistant Pointsman, Level-I positions with the Indian Railways. Vi customers can access well researched test material through the Vi Jobs & Education platform on the Vi App anywhere, anytime.

Step-by-step guide to avail the RRB Group D test material on the Vi app:

· Step 1: Log in to Vi app through your Vi number

· Step 2: Click on the ‘Vi Jobs & Education’ option

· Step 3: Select ‘Sarkaari Naukri’ option

· Step 4: Fill your profile details and select ‘Railways’

· Step 5: Choose from the railway courses

Vi Jobs & Education on the Vi App also integrates India’s largest job search platform ‘Apna’, leading English learning platform ‘Enguru’ and ‘Pariksha’ a platform specializing in government employment exam preparation.