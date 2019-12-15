Preventive health care need of the hour: Tamilisai

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore :Telangana Governor, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan Sunday said that preventive health care was the need of the hour and appealed to the people to give greater care to their health.

” As a Doctor, I Appeal to the people to give greater care to their health as preventive health care is the need of the house,”she said.

Considering the people’s health care, the Centre and Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has taken up programmes like Fit India, Tamilisai said while inaugurating a Touch Free Laser treatment with Schwind Amaris 750 HZ at Lotus Eye Hospital here.

Stating that one can achieve anything if only he or she had good health, Tamilisai said that eye care is very crucial and one has to check eyes irrespective of whether they are a diabetic or not.

The hospital chairman Dr. S.K. Sundaramoorthy, said that by performing over 1.5 crore surgeries Lotus has extended the benefits of advanced Lasik Eye Care to the largest number of patients from different parts of India and abroad”.

Schwind, the first in Tamil Nadu, is state of the art technology with exceptionally high-speed, high-precision, smart pulse laser that offers touch-free,fast recovery refractive correction to the visually affected, he said.

Unlike conventional methods, the eye is not touched with any instrument. Instead, the SCHWIND AMARIS laser removes the epithelium, without suction, flap, or blade, and without the use of alcohol. This touch-free procedure is non-invasive, safe, and gentle to the eye, Sundaramurthy said.