Prisoner tries to kill self, hospitalised

COIMBATORE: A 28-year-old prisoner attempted to kill himself by swallowing broken ceramic tiles on Thursday. He was rushed to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, where his condition is said to be stable.

According to police, Saravanan was convicted to life imprisonment in connection with a double murder. He was lodged in the sixth block of the prison where he was involved in frequent quarrels with fellow inmates.

Later Saravanakumar was shifted to ninth block, where he had no chance to talk to other inmates.

“On Thursday he said he had consumed broken ceramic pieces to kill himself. Though he did not have access to such things, we rushed him to the hospital,” a prison official said.