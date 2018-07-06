06 Jul 2018, Edition - 1088, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
- The order came almost 20 days after the Maharashtra government ordered a plastic ban, which was implemented on June 23
- Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat says Golf cannot be played when the troops are stationed at the Line of Control
- The doorstep delivery of ration was one of the proposals that the AAP government wanted the Lt Governor Anil Baijal to approve
- INX Media case: ED chargesheets Karti Chidambaram
- Politics erupt over Punjab government’s decision to conduct dope test on government employees and officials
- Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the nation for supporting the tukde-tukde gang: R P Singh, Leader, BJP
- Separatist leader Yasin Malik has been detained ahead of the date of Burhan Wani’s killing
Prisoner tries to kill self, hospitalised
Covai Post Network
July 6, 2018
COIMBATORE: A 28-year-old prisoner attempted to kill himself by swallowing broken ceramic tiles on Thursday. He was rushed to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, where his condition is said to be stable.
According to police, Saravanan was convicted to life imprisonment in connection with a double murder. He was lodged in the sixth block of the prison where he was involved in frequent quarrels with fellow inmates.
Later Saravanakumar was shifted to ninth block, where he had no chance to talk to other inmates.
“On Thursday he said he had consumed broken ceramic pieces to kill himself. Though he did not have access to such things, we rushed him to the hospital,” a prison official said.