Prozone Mall 5th Anniversary Celebrations Sale from 22nd July to 24th July 2022.

Coimbatore : 2017 Saw a brand new shopping habit added to Coimbatore. With a jaw dropping launch of Prozone Mall, which changed the way the city shops. It has since gone on to become the capital for shopping, dining, fun & entertainment. 5 years later, this July it is raining goodies! With Prozone turning 5, the season gets mega with the Flat 50% Sale, attractive offers, music & dance performances by Vijay TV stars and Favourite youtubers and much more to celebrate.

A one stop address for fashion, beauty, films, games, eating out; Prozone mall has a weekend planned full of anniversary celebrations from 22nd July to 24th July 2022. The Anniversary sale has major brands offering Flat 50% OFF. The Mall has gone all out to make sure you step out in style this season. With incredible brands & incredible offers, fall head over heels in love with Lifestyle, Tommy Hilfiger, Being Human and 70+ Brands. Stylish apparel, cool accessories, drool worthy styles and an insatiable fashion buffet. Get hold of classic cuts and true blue denims and more. Go ethnic with Kurtis, Chudidaar or go mod with patterned trousers, swishy skirts, flouncy dresses and chic handbags. All at prices that keep you smiling!

And as you go shopping, you get a chance to win Inox tickets & Gift vouchers of well-known brands. And don’t you worry about parking as the mall offers FREE parking from 11 am to 4 pm for Saturday & Sundays!

The weekend is jam-packed with line-up of thrilling live entertainment by Vijay TV celebrities. Catch the soul captivating performances by famous Anudhrutam school dancers. Get ready to swoon over your favourite songs by celebrity playback singers – Nithya Shree & Anand Aravindakshan on 22nd July.

Enjoy the host of activities by Bigg Boss fame/Celebrity female comedian “Aranthangi Nisha’. On the 23nd July, a musical maestro is set to mesmerize your senses with Vijay TV fame Airtel super singers Dhanyashree & Kowshik from Season 3. You cannot miss the Fashion show by Footloose planned for the evening.

Cine actor / Star Vijay Comedian “Pugazh” is all set to rock the stage along with the famous standup comedian/actor “Madurai Muthu” along with band and dance show on 24th July

So what are you waiting for? Hurry up and rush to your favourite Prozone mall. This weekend Shop More, Save More and Enjoy More!