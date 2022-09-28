PSG CAS celebrating 75 years of Educational Excellence

Covai Post Network

PSG College of Arts & Science incepted in the year 1947 at the dawn of India’s independence is celebrating its Platinum Jubilee this year. With an array of exclusive academic & non-academic activities held throughout the year commemorating this special occasion.

As part of platinum jubilee celebration the department of Hospitality Management Celebrates “World Tourism Day 2022” it will take place in a grandeur manner on 29th September 2022 in the august presence of the Dr. M. Mathiventhan, Honorable Minister of Tourism, Government of Tamil Nadu.

The event happening in GRD Auditorium commences with the welcome address by Dr. D. Brindha, Principal, PSG College of Arts and Science. Presidential address by Managing Trustee of PSG & Sons Charities, Shri.L.Gopalakrishnan.

This is followed by the special address by the Honorable Minister of Tourism. And the Inauguration of “Let’s Tour” – a hospitality campus venture and honouring stakeholders of tourism and hospitality higher education by the chief guest.

And also the distribution of prizes to the school and college students, who won at the various competitions held on account of world tourism day by the chief guest.

Vote of thanks will be proposed by the Prof. S. Jegadeesan, Head of the Department, Hospitality Management.