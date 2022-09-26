PSG Medical College Hospitals Conducts HEARTATHON for women

Covai Post Network

PSG Hospitals organised “HEARTATHON 2022” 3km and 7 km running events exclusively for women on 25th September 2022 to mark the occasion of World Heart Day which falls on 29th September 2022 and PCOS (PolyCystic Ovary Syndrome) awareness month which falls in September.Dr. Geethalakshmi, Vice-Chancellor, TNAU and Smt. Vanitha Mohan, Chairman, Pricol Limited graced the occasion as chief guests. Sri. L. Gopalakrishnan, Managing Trustee, PSG & SONS’ Charities presided over the event. There was an overwhelming response with around 1000 women participants. Winners were awarded with cash prizes.Women above 60 years who participated in the event were honored.Educating women will benefit the family& the society as a whole. Hence this event targeted women who could be ambassadors for health for their family and the community at large. Heart disease is on the increase in women also .Tamil Nadu tops the list of obese women in south India .Newer risk factors are emerging for heart diseases and PCOS is one among them. So, women need to be educated on these emerging risk factors. This event was organised by “PEARL CLINIC” an Initiative ofPreventive Cardiology Division , PSG Hospitals. “PEARL CLINIC” focuses exclusively on prevention and early detection of heart diseases. “PEARL CLINIC” an exclusive cardiac master health check program was initiated as a mark of World Heart Day 2021 for individuals with high risk for heart disease (people with sugar, high blood pressure high cholesterol levels, smokers, obese individuals, people with family history of heart disease, sedentary lifestyle, people who are constantly stressed out etc).“PEARL CLINIC” uses novel investigations, and an integrated team of Cardiologists, Physiatrists, Physiotherapists, Nutritionists, Psychologist,Yoga specialist and Medical Social Workers offers consultation. Social Workers follow up the Pearl participants through phone call and whatsapp messages and offer guidance. More than 100 members have benefitted from this program which has an integrated and follow up care as its unique features. For further details contact “PEARL CLINIC” PSG Hospitals.