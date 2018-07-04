‘Rahul talking like a platform speaker’

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: BJP National General secretary P. Muralidhar Rao on Wednesday took a dig at Congress President Rahul Gandhi for speaking like a platform speaker.

“Rahul Gandhi has confidence that he will not come to power. If that be the case he will be speaking more responsibly,” Rao said.

He was addressing the industrialists and traders on GST, on which Gandhi wanted a single slab GST.

“Parties who do not have the even remotest feeling that they will come to power, will come and speak on any platform without doing homework,” Rao said.

Many small party leaders used to come and speak hours together during the demonstrations and protests organised at Jantar Mantar Delhi by him before joning BJP. promising things like bringing Ganges to the Capital.

“They know for sure that they are not going to win and make tall promises,” Rao said.