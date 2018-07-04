  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
05 Jul 2018, Edition - 1087, Thursday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Big jolt for the people of Karnataka as Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy hikes tax on petrol and diesel prices.
  • Rape threat against Priyanka Chaturvedi’s daughter: Mumbai man arrested from Ahmedabad
  • Umar Khalid’s rustication upheld by JNU High level inquiry committee over Feb 9 incident, Khanaiya Kumar’s fine too upheld
  • Members of Hindu Makkal Katchi are protesting against Kamal Haasan’s Big Boss outside Vijay TV office
  • Two bikers opened fire in the Kamothe area of Navi Mumbai, 33 year old dead and 1 critically injured
  • Zakir Naik to be deported to India soon, he has been staying in Malaysia
  • Punjab CM issues mandatory dope test for govt employees, Capt Amarinder Singh to weed out drug problem in his state
  • PFI link in the campus carnage in Kerala, cops confirmed it was Islamic hate that killed 20 year old Abhimanyu
  • Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has been granted anticipatory bail by the Patiala House Court
Travel

Coimbatore

‘Rahul talking like a platform speaker’

Covai Post Network

July 4, 2018

COIMBATORE: BJP National General secretary P. Muralidhar Rao on Wednesday took a dig at Congress President Rahul Gandhi for speaking like a platform speaker.

“Rahul Gandhi has confidence that he will not come to power. If that be the case he will be speaking more responsibly,” Rao said.

He was addressing the industrialists and traders on GST, on which Gandhi wanted a single slab GST.

“Parties who do not have the even remotest feeling that they will come to power, will come and speak on any platform without doing homework,” Rao said.

Many small party leaders used to come and speak hours together during the demonstrations and protests organised at Jantar Mantar Delhi by him before joning BJP. promising things like bringing Ganges to the Capital.

“They know for sure that they are not going to win and make tall promises,” Rao said.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿