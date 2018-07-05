Rail reservation opened at Dharapuram HPO

Covai Post Network

Tirupur: A computerised passenger reservation system (PRS) was opened at the Dharapuram head post office here on Wednesday.

The centre will have facilities such as booking and cancellation of tickets with an added service charge of Rs 15 for second class sleeper, Rs 20 for upper class chair car, three tier AC and Rs 30 for first and second AC along with the actual ticket price.

The postal rail reservation office, which was sanctioned by the railway board under the 1,000 postal PRS scheme, will function on all working days.

With a population of 2.75 lakh, Dharapuram taluk lacks rail connectivity. They have to either travel 35 km to Palani or 48 km to Tirupur to reach a reservation office to book tickets.

The facility was inaugurated by S Selvakumara Chinnayan, MP, in the presence of Postal Master General, Western Region,

Mariamma Thomas and Divisional Railway Manager U Subba Rao.

It is the sixth such service to be set up under the Salem division of Southern Railways. The other centres are at Pallipalayam and Rasipuram in Namakkal district,Pappanaickenpudur in Coimbatore, Gandhinagar in Tirupur and Gobichettipalayam in Erode.