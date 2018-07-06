Ramamurthy elected CODISSIA President

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: R. Ramamurthy has been elected President of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA). He is the 26th President to take charge of the Association, at is 49th Annual General Meeting held on Thursday night.

While P. S. Devaraj was elected Secretary, R Sasidaran was elected Treasurer, a CODISSIA release said on Friday.

In a resolution on MSME policy, the association requested the Implementation of Small Factories Act at the earliest and an effective single window clearance for all approvals for MSME including clearance for land conversion and in a stipulated period of 30 days.

A committee should be formed by the Centre to regulate the 20 per cent compulsory purchase obligation of PSU’s, Defence and Railway from MSME units and sought subsidies for expansion and modernization of MSME.

Skill Development Centers all over India should be set up to help MSME to absorb sufficient man power with required skills and the Government should support MSME units in Marketing Assistance to participate in National and International Trade Fairs, both as participants and visitors.

The association also sought to set up a well-defined facilitation council with judicial powers to solve non-payment of dues to MSME units, which should have full powers to settle payment disputes, the release said.