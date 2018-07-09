10 Jul 2018, Edition - 1092, Tuesday
FLASH NEWS:
- PM Modi inaugurates Samsung’s largest plant in Noida, U.P, says ‘key to India and South-Korean relations’
- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and PM Narendra Modi travels by the Delhi Metro on their way to Samsung plant in Noida
- The 3 convicts of the Nirbhaya gangrape will be hanged for the brutal crime they committed on the night of December 16, 2012
- Death for Nirbhaya’s rapists upheld, review plea by convicts dismissed
- NCLT dismisses Cyrus Mistry’s plea against Tata Sons
- A rival gangster who was lodged in the same jail has been named as a suspect by the Uttar Pradesh police
- According to the local police, one militant has been killed in the encounter in the forest area of Handwara
- Schools have been shut down in Mumbai after the city witnessed heavy rainfall
- AIMIM endorses AIMPLB’s decision to set up Sharia Courts across the country
Rampant cutting of reeds from Noyyal
Covai Post Network
July 9, 2018
COIMBATORE : Reeds were being cut illegally in large quantity from the banks of the Noyyal in the city outskirt. A truck full of reeds cut from there was spotted near Mathavarayapuram in the city.
The cutting will damage ecological balance of the river as reeds help in slowing down the water flow during the floods, according to experts. They are also home to a variety of birds.
This threat comes even before a solution to the issue of sand mining which has affected the river bed.
According to the residents of Mathavarayapuram, cutting of reeds was quite common. Large quantities were being transported in trucks, they added.