Record spike in Covid infections of the Nilgiris

Udhagamandalam: As in the past few days,a recent marriage at Thangadu Oranalli village,played a big role in boosting the Covid-19 infection figure in the Nilgiris on Friday.

With 52 new infections being reported,it was the highest single day spike till date.

As many as 29 cases were linked to the Thangadu Oranalli function.Four were connected with a person employed in a private company who had earlier been infected.

The total number of infections is now 371 with one person from Thursday’s list being included in the figure of another district.