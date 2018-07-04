Relaying of Manian Vellalar Street begins after long wait

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Residents of KK Pudur can now heave a sigh of relief as their petitions for a year and half to the city corporation for relaying the Manian Vellalar Street.

On Tuesday, road rollers and bitumen were brought by the corporation for work on the road also called Sixth Street.

The road was initially dug up two years ago as part of laying the main pipeline for Siruvani water. “The corporation seems to have finally decided to heed to our petitions,” says Sumathi K, a resident of Venkittapuram who used to use the road to avoid traffic along the NSR Road to reach Mettupalayam Road.

Former councillor K M Ravi said it was a critical interior road used by residents of Jeeva Nagar and Venkittapuram to reach Kavundampalayam and the Mettupalayam Road. Even mini-buses plied on the road, he added.

Residents said the corporation had allotted funds for re-laying the road before it was dug up for the pipeline.but no action was taken.

Even a month after the puja for the road re-laying using with MLA local funds from P R G Arun Kumar, there was little progress, forcing residents to until put up posters in the vicinity.