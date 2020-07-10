Relentless climb of Covid cases in the Nilgiris

Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: With no respite in sight from the steady climb of Covid-19 infections in the Nilgiris,10 more were added on Friday.

This has taken the total figure to 181,with one being deleted from yesterday’s list following his inclusion with that of Tirupur.

Of those with the virus infection detected on Friday, four were connected with an infected employee of a private company.

According to the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya,as on date, 62 have been cured and the remaining 119 are undergoing treatment in various hospitals.