  • Download mobile app
12 Apr 2023, Edition - 2829, Wednesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • SC Collegium recommends names of 4 district judges for appointment as Madras HC judges
  • Himachal Pradesh has all rights to impose cess on usage of water: Dy CM Mukesh Agnihotri
  • JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy to meet Mamata Banerjee on Friday
Travel

Coimbatore

Reliance Retail’s ‘Trends’ Biggest Fashion showroom opens in Sathyamangalam

Covai Post Network

April 11, 2023

Share

ERODE : India’s largest and fastest growing apparel and accessories specialty chain of Reliance Retail, TRENDS, announced the launch of its new Store in SATHYAMANGALAM townof Erodedistrict in the state of TamilNadu.Trends is truly democratizing fashion in India, by strengthening its reach & connect with consumers in India – right from Metros, mini metros, to Tier 1, 2 towns and beyond&is India’s favoritefashion shopping destination.
The Trendsstore at SATHYAMANGALAM boasts of modern looks and ambience featuring an exciting range of good quality and fashion merchandisethat is relevant to the consumers of the region and at prices that are affordable and seen as high value for money.Customers of this town canlook forward to a uniquely special and superlative experience of shopping for trendy Women’s Wear, Men’s Wear, Kids Wear & Fashion Accessories, at delightful prices.This 5848 sq. ft store, which is the first TRENDS store in the SATHYAMANGALAM townhas a special inaugural offer for its customers, besides great relevant fashion and amazing prices: – Shop for Rs.3999 and get and exciting gift at Rs.249 not only that the customers will also get coupon worth Rs.2000 absolutely free on purchase of Rs.3999.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿