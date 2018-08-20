Relief material pouring for rain-affected Kerala

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: Various voluntary organisations and NGOs in the State scaled up relief measures to flood-affected Kerala.

Several centres have been set up to collect materials including rice, pulses, clothes, blankets, medicines, biscuits and milk powder all over the State.

This is in addition to cash contribution by employees of multi nationals and private organisations.

“The materials will be sent to Kerala via road at the earliest,” said a member of an NGO overseeing the operation.

“Hundreds of people have come forward to help the rain affected people by donating medicines, rice and other materials. The response has been tremendous and we are expecting more people in the coming days,” he added.