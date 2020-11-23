Rescued tiger cubs head for Vandalur

D.Radhakrishnan

Udhagamandalam: Two tiger Cubs found near here on Saturday were taken to the Vandalur zoo today.

It may be recalled that on Friday afternoon

the carcass of a tigress was found at Achakarai in Singara within the buffer zone of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) .

Even as arrangements were being made for a postmortem examination on Saturday,two cubs were spotted nearby.

Presumably those of the dead tigress,wildlife officials headed by the Field Director,MTR Mr.K.K.Kaushal took custody of the cubs and attended ro their needs.

Stating that both were male and aged about a month or so,wildlife activist of the United Conservation Movement Mr.Vijay Krishnaraj told The Covai Post that having become the centre of attraction,they were taken to an undisclosed location before being put on a Vandalur bound vehicle.

To a query,he said that the outcome of the postmortem conducted on the tigress was awaited.