  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
04 Jul 2018, Edition - 1086, Wednesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Punjab CM Amarinder Singh has announced an annual dope test for government officials
  • JUST IN: Zakir Naik denies report of returning to India
  • 10 people dead in fire at a firecracker godown near Koti Lingala Temple, 4 fire tenders present at the spot
  • Malaysian Police Sources says Zakir Naik will be extradited to India
  • Central Government increases MSP of Paddy crops by 50%
  • An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Andaman Islands at 5:25 a.m.
  • Landslide on the Baltal route of the Amarnath yatra in Ganderbal district claims six lives
  • Sub-inspector in a Kanpur was stabbed inside a police station
  • Former PM of Malaysia Najib Razak has been charged with corruption for abstracting millions of dollars of public money
  • The ministry officials said that the Home Minister would be starting his J&K visit by paying a visit to Amarnath cave
Travel

Coimbatore

Residents against giving land for Thudiyalur rail over­-bridge

Covai Post Network

July 4, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore: Residents of Thudiyalur have refused to give their lands for the rail over-bridge project aimed at easing truck and container traffic congestion on the Irugur Main Road.

As many as 62 residents should give their lands for this project. They claim they were not consulted when the project was envisaged and also felt there was no need for rail over-bridge between NGGO Colony and Teachers Colony.

The project requires 16ft land on both sides of the road for the bridge at Thudiyalur railway crossing. The plan was proposed to construct bridge starting from South Indian Bank at NGGO Colony and ending near Asian Paints in Teachers Colony.

There are many shops and houses on the stretch which would get affected, they said. Residents also mentioned that there was heavy traffic only during peak hours.

However, officials said around 1 lakh vehicles pass through the stretch during peak hours, and the rail-bridge would prove beneficial. Residents should accept the compensation and give their lands for the development of the society, they added.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿