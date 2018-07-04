Residents against giving land for Thudiyalur rail over­-bridge

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Residents of Thudiyalur have refused to give their lands for the rail over-bridge project aimed at easing truck and container traffic congestion on the Irugur Main Road.

As many as 62 residents should give their lands for this project. They claim they were not consulted when the project was envisaged and also felt there was no need for rail over-bridge between NGGO Colony and Teachers Colony.

The project requires 16ft land on both sides of the road for the bridge at Thudiyalur railway crossing. The plan was proposed to construct bridge starting from South Indian Bank at NGGO Colony and ending near Asian Paints in Teachers Colony.

There are many shops and houses on the stretch which would get affected, they said. Residents also mentioned that there was heavy traffic only during peak hours.

However, officials said around 1 lakh vehicles pass through the stretch during peak hours, and the rail-bridge would prove beneficial. Residents should accept the compensation and give their lands for the development of the society, they added.