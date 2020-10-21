Retired govt employee, wife arrested under POCSO Act in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A 65 year old retired Government Employee along with his wife, a school headmistress were arrested today in Pollachi, about 40 Kms from here, for alleged sexual harassment to a girl in the school over a period of time.

According to police, Thangavel, a resident of Makkinampatti in Pollachi, who used to drop his wife Ayyammal to the Government Primary school daily, reportedly sexually harassed a girl from the school during intervals.

Ayyammal had allegedly beaten the girl, whenever she went and complained about the behaviour of her husband, they said.

As a last resort the girl told her parents, who lodged a complaint with All Mahila Police Station.

The girl had sought transfer to another school, following which Thangavel threatened her of dire consequences.

Based on the complaint, Thangavel and Ayyammal were arrested and cased registered under POCSO Act, police said.