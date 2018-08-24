Reviving “therukoothu”, the vanishing theatre art form

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Therukoothu is among the oldest folk theatre art forms in TamilNadu. Yet, not many would be able to recall watching this art form during their lifetime.

And to an art form that is struggling to stay alive in the memories of generations, present and future, this could well be the beginning of the end.

Theater Akku, an initiative by the young students of Indianostrum theatre group that aims to revive traditional art forms proposes to give Therukoothu a lease of life, a release said.

Bringing the art form to thrive by reaching the hearts of thousands is the only way it can hope to live on.

Adavu, is a creative expression of the trials and tribulations faced by a Therukoothu artist, in his effort to capture the interest of the millenia and stay relevant, amidst the blinding haze of technological invasion.

The event sceduled on Sept 1 at Sreevatsa Lunch Box at Chinnavedampatti will witness, a passionate performance by a group, deeply motivated people aimed at keeping the dying art forms alive, the release added .