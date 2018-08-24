  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
24 Aug 2018, Edition - 1137, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • The Health Ministry approved an additional grant of ₹18.71 crore under the National Rural Health Mission to flood-hit Kerala
  • AFP quotes United States Geological Survey(USGS): 7.1-magnitude earthquake hits Peru-Brazil border region
  • Arunachal bursts onto world tea map, produce sells for record Rs 40,000/kg
  • Encounter underway in Anantnag’s Kokernag area, 3 terrorists holed up
  • Two brothers kill friend over Rs 5 beedi packet in Delhi
  • ‘Helpful’ banker cheats woman of Rs 6.25 lakh
Travel

Coimbatore

Reviving “therukoothu”, the vanishing theatre art form

Covai Post Network

August 24, 2018

Coimbatore : Therukoothu is among the oldest folk theatre art forms in TamilNadu. Yet, not many would be able to recall watching this art form during their lifetime.

And to an art form that is struggling to stay alive in the memories of generations, present and future, this could well be the beginning of the end.

Theater Akku, an initiative by the young students of Indianostrum theatre group that aims to revive traditional art forms proposes to give Therukoothu a lease of life, a release said.

Bringing the art form to thrive by reaching the hearts of thousands is the only way it can hope to live on.

Adavu, is a creative expression of the trials and tribulations faced by a Therukoothu artist, in his effort to capture the interest of the millenia and stay relevant, amidst the blinding haze of technological invasion.

The event sceduled on Sept 1 at Sreevatsa Lunch Box at Chinnavedampatti will witness, a passionate performance by a group, deeply motivated people aimed at keeping the dying art forms alive, the release added .

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿