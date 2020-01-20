  • Download mobile app
20 Jan 2020
Road accident mortality rate come down by 19.3 per cent in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

January 20, 2020

Coimbatore : Death rate due to accidents has come down by 19.3 per cent compared to last year, the district collector, K Rajamani said today.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of inauguration of 31st Road Transport Week here, Rajamani said that as against the 500 deaths last year this year it was 452, registering nearly 20 per cent decline

Stating that preventive measures are being taken to prevent accidents and ensure road safety, he said that steps are also being taken to take stringent action against those violating traffic rules.

As part of the week, a walkathon will be conducted here tomorrow and medical camps will be held in various parts, Rajamani said.

City Police Commissioner Sumit Saran and senior police and district officials were present.

