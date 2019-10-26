  • Download mobile app
26 Oct 2019
Coimbatore

RPF constable saves passenger from falling down from running train in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

October 26, 2019

Coimbatore : An alert Railway Protect Force constable Saturday saved a person from the jaws of death, who slipped while attempting to board a moving  train in the City railway Station.

As the train No.56712 Palakkad Town Tiruchirapally passenger was moving from plat form No.three, one man entered into moving train and lost his balance and slipped around 8.30 AM.

RPF constable,.P V Jayan, who was on duty and just five feet away from the train swung into action and pushed the passenger inside the coach, thus saving his life, otherwise he would have fallen down through the gap of train and platform, railway sources said.

The timely action of the staff was well appreciated by the general public there, while Station Director, Sathesh Saravannan presented a cash award with certificate of merit in appreciation for the presence of mind. 

Divisional Railway Manager  U. Subba Rao also lauded Jayan. 

