Rs.2.10 crore check dam at Mathipalayam

Coimbatore: Municipal Administration minister, S P Velumani today carried out ground breaking ceremony for the check dam in Matthipalayam in Thenkarai panchayat at a cost of Rs.2.10 crore.

The check dam will help to irrigate 500 acres of land in and around the area, as the dam is 21 metres long and 31 metre wide, Velumani said at the event.

He also said that the works for rejuvenating the Noyyal river were going on at a cost of Rs.230 crore covering 158 kms.

Velumani also inaugurated the tar laying project in Mathipalayam at a cost of Rs.40.15 lakh.