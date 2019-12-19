  • Download mobile app
19 Dec 2019, Edition - 1619, Thursday
Travel

Coimbatore

Rs.24 lakh worth gold ornaments looted after impersonating as police in Coimbatore.

Covai Post Network

December 19, 2019

Coimbatore : Police are on look out for a gang, who mhas looted Rs.24 lakh worth gold ornaments from a man from Pollachi impersonating as police personnel on Wednesday night, police said Thursday.

The 56-year old Chinnayya, having a jewellery in Pollachi, was returning home from here, after taking 650 grams of gold ornaments valued at Rs 24 lakh, he had ordered with a manufacturer, police said.

He hired an autorickshaw to go to Pollachi but was waylaid by an unidentified gang and impersonating as police personnel took the baggage for checking and fled the scene.

Based on the complaint, hunt was on for the miscreants.

