22 Oct 2019, Edition - 1561, Tuesday
Rs.5,000 stipend sought for new lawyers at protest in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

October 22, 2019

Coimbatore : A group of advocates, belonging to All India Lawyers Association today sought Tamil Nadu government to provide Rs.5,000 as stipend to new lawyers.

Putting forward the demand, the lawyers staged protest in front of the District Court Complex, here.

As majority of the law graduates coming out every year, belonged to socially and economically backward areas and a stipend should be provided to them for starting the career, the said.

The State government should announce Rs.5,000 as stipend to these budding lawyers, as was given in Karnataka, Rs.2,000 and Puducherry Rs.5,000.

Andhra Pradesh and Kerala governments have also proposed to provide Rs 5,000 stipend to the young lawyers.

