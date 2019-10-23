Rs.one crore worth 500 kgs ganja seized, two arrested in Tirupur district

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Narcotics Intelligence Bureau CID (NIB-CID) has seized 500 kg of ganja being trafficked in an ambulance near Udumalpet in Tirupur District and arrested two persons in this connection.

The seizure worth Rs.one crore was made Tuesday evening following a tip off that the contraband was being brought to Tamil Nadu from Andhra Pradesh, police said Wednesday.

The persons, Arun Kumar and Karuppusamy, both drivers had gone to Andhra Pradesh in the guise of dropping an injured person there, they said.

NIB officials, who was carrying out vehicle checks since morning, stopped the mini-ambulance at Udumalpet, some 90 KMs from here.

On search, the officials noticed and seized 300 kgs of ganja, in small packets and held Arunkumar, while Karuppasamy managed to escape. On Arunkumar’s confession, the officials seized another 200 kgs from the house Karuppasay, a native of Udumalpet.

One Ashokkumar who was in the house of Karuppasamy was also arrested, as he was said to be involved in handling the contraband.

A search is on for Karuppasamy and inestigations are on the unearth the sources of supply, they said.