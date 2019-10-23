  • Download mobile app
23 Oct 2019, Edition - 1562, Wednesday
Textile ERP
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Kerala nun rape case: Rape accused Franco Mulakkal has been summoned by a #Kerala court on November 11.
  • Brexit delay looms after UK MPs demand more time to debate deal.
  • Srinagar: 2 petrol bombs were hurled by Pak proxies in a market targeting civilians.
Travel

Coimbatore

Rs.one crore worth 500 kgs ganja seized, two arrested in Tirupur district

Covai Post Network

October 23, 2019

Coimbatore : Narcotics Intelligence Bureau CID (NIB-CID) has seized 500 kg of ganja being trafficked in an ambulance near Udumalpet in Tirupur District and arrested two persons in this connection.

The seizure worth Rs.one crore was made Tuesday evening following a tip off that the contraband was being brought to Tamil Nadu from Andhra Pradesh, police said Wednesday.

The persons, Arun Kumar and Karuppusamy, both drivers had gone to Andhra Pradesh in the guise of dropping an injured person there, they said.

NIB officials, who was carrying out vehicle checks since morning, stopped the mini-ambulance at Udumalpet, some 90 KMs from here.

On search, the officials noticed and seized 300 kgs of ganja, in small packets and held Arunkumar, while Karuppasamy managed to escape. On Arunkumar’s confession, the officials seized another 200 kgs from the house Karuppasay, a native of Udumalpet.

One Ashokkumar who was in the house of Karuppasamy was also arrested, as he was said to be involved in handling the contraband.

A search is on for Karuppasamy and inestigations are on the unearth the sources of supply, they said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿