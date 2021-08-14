  • Download mobile app
14 Aug 2021, Edition - 2223, Saturday
Sadhguru’s Independence Day message: We need to make India hunger-free

Covai Post Network

August 14, 2021

“We must make India a hunger-free country in the next 26 years through our responsible actions,” said Sadhguru in his Independence Day message in Tamil released by Isha Foundation on the eve of India’s 75th Independence Day.

He said that while in the last 74 years, “we have taken many steps forward in many fields such as economy, technology, science, arts and sports,” the country still faces several unresolved challenges. He cited the pandemic as the “biggest challenge” the country is facing currently and said it was important for “all citizens (to) fully cooperate with the government and act responsibly” by adhering to necessary prevention protocols.

He also stressed on the need to “make India a hunger-free country” and urged citizens to “work together to find solutions to existing problems, avoiding creating unnecessary new ones.”

Sadhguru has spoken extensively and at various national and global platforms about the alarming rate of soil degradation in India and around the world. He highlighted the issue again in his Independence Day message stating that “soil fertility is a major problem in our country.” He said, “It is the responsibility of all of us to ensure that fertile soil and water are available to the next generation. On this 75th Independence Day, everyone must commit to make our country a healthier, more prosperous country.” He conveyed his “Independence Day Wishes and Blessings to all.”

