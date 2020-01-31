Salem Division railway staff get appreciation and reward

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Two employees of Salem Division of Southern Railway were rewarded for their alertness and exemplary dedication which had averted the possible untoward incidents.

In the first incident, Mavelipalayam Station Manager, P Rajkumar, while exchanging the signal of passing training noticed smoke emanating from a coach of Shatabdi Express proceeding to Chennai Central from here on January 20.

Rajkumar immediately alerted the Control Office/Salem and Station Master of Magudanchavadi, based on which the train was stopped there.

On examination, it was found Hot Axle in C-6 coach, which was detached from train formation and alternative arrangements were made to the travelling passengers, as an hot axle may lead to fire due to friction, a railway release said.

In the second incident, Points Man of Virapandi station,Ankaj Kumkar Pandy while on duty, noticed smoke in the under gear of Second coach, of Sabari Special on January 16.

He immediately informed the station manager and the snag was temporarily attended on the spot and further rectified at Salem junction.

This timely observation and information prevented the untoward incident,m the release said.

Appreciating the efforts of the staff, Southern Railway General Manager John Thomas, honored them with a Certificate and Rs. 2000 Cash reward.