Samskrita Bhavan: Making big strides to promote communication through Sanskrit

Umaima Shafiq

Samskrita Bharati, a voluntary registered body, has been working to revive Sanskrit in India and clear misconceptions about the language.

Samskrita Bharati is a voluntary organisation formed in1981 by Chamu Krishna Sastry, along with five of his colleagues. A scholar from Tirupati Sanskrit College, Chamu Krishna Sastry registered the organisation in1995 with headquarters in New Delhi. Its aim was to revive Sanskrit as a spoken language in India.

Anantha Kalyanakrishnan, the president of its Tamil Nadu chapter says, “It is a common misconception that Sanskrit texts are mostly religion-oriented. Actually only five per cent is religion while 95 per cent is sciences like Ayurveda, yoga, medicine, chemistry, physics, construction, engineering, architecture and other subjects. It was spoken in India until 300 years ago, but was eased out by the British and then in 1967 by the ruling DMK government which abolished Sanskrit teachers in government schools. However some private schools continued it.”

The Samskrita Bharati has an initial ten-day course that helps students speak basic Sanskrit. This is done with stories and visual study. “Next we have a two-year correspondence course with written exams every six months. We use a syllabus prepared by Sanskrit scholars. The course has graded ranking for Pravesha (entrance), Parichaya (introduction), Shiksha (education) and Kovida (scholar). The syllabus is updated annually and this course can help students do graduate courses in Sanskrit,” Kalyanakrishnan tells The Covai Post.

He adds that regular personal attendance classes are held in major cities of Tamil Nadu. In Coimbatore Samskrita Bharati’s publications office is at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Road, Tatabad. They also have a residential school for students at Mahadanapuram in Karur town.

Kalyanakrishan says, “There are no course fees and admission is open to all, we also urge those who qualify to continue as teachers, volunteers or coordinators with Samskrita Bharati. Even I am no scholar, but a retired officer of the Customs Department who learnt Sanskrit here and later graduated in it. This organisation has removed the prejudice that Sanskrit is only for Brahmins. For example, one of our students, a fisherman’s daughter with an MA Sanskrit, is working at the Sarada College in Kanyakumari.”

He says that the organisation, which has its global office at San Jose, California, currently has thousands of volunteers and members. Samskrita Bharati is organising a global meet called ‘Vishwa Samskrita Mela’ on November 9 – 11 this year, at New Delhi. Nearly 3,000 people will meet and interact in Sanskrit.

Sanskrit, belonging to the Indo-Aryan family of languages is around 3,500 years old and is written in the Devanagari script. It is the root language for nearly 22 modern Indian languages which also use the same Devanagari script.