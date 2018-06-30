Sanitary worker’s death: Action against contractors sought

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: Family members of the sanitary worker who died while cleaning the septic tank, demanded action against the contractors who hire workers for doing manual scavenging. They also demanded free education for his children.

The members had gathered at the collectorate on Friday to press their demands.

M. Mahendran, a sanitary worker, received a call on June 28 asking him to clean a septic tank at a house in Gandhipuram. Mahendran died of suffocation after inhaling poisonous gases in the process of cleaning.

Mahendran’s wife Karthika, who filed a complaint with the police, demanded action against the contractor who had hired her husband to do manual scavenging.

Founder of Aadhi Thamizhar Peravai R. Athiyaman urged the State Government to provide adequate compensation to Mahendran’s family and free education to his children.