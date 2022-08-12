Sara Ali Khan is the face of Shopsy’s Latest TVC Campaign ‘Aaj Shopsy Kiya Kya?’

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Shopsy by Flipkart, Bharat’s fastest growing hyper-value e-commerce platform, today launched its latest TVC campaign, ‘Aaj Shopsy Kiya Kya?’ with Sara Ali Khan, this time focusing on the women consumer segment. The campaign highlights Shopsy’s unique value proposition of affordability and availability spanning a wide selection of products depicted through its catchphrase ‘Har Din Aisa Sale Jaisa’. With Sara Ali Khan as the protagonist, the campaign aims to reach women consumers, specifically in tier 2 and beyond cities across the country.Built on deep and extensive consumer insights, Shopsy unveiled the campaign to bolster its position as a value-driven shopping destination providing the best budget-friendly deals that are as good as a sale every day. Created by Tilt Brand Solutions Private Limited, the campaign is led by an ad film that is based on the reality of the current market, where shoppers are accustomed to waiting for sales to stock up on items and make do with quick fixes in the interim. The consumers are then taken by surprise when they receive high-value products at incredibly attractive prices all season round. The ad film witnesses a woman at a tailor shop who is there to mend her saree.

Upon examining it, the tailor throws it over to his apprentice and says he will fix it to make it appear brand new. Sara Ali Khan catches the saree and tells the woman that she is better off buying a new saree. The tailor frowns at her comment when the woman intervenes, saying a sale is around the corner and she will make do with this saree till then. Whilst the tailor heaves a sigh of relief, Sara whips out her phone to show that every day is like a sale on Shopsy, so why wait? The tailor, at risk of losing a customer, says he will mend the saree in just 25 rupees. While the woman is almost on board with the idea, Sara says that 25 rupees will buy her a brand new saree on Shopsy. The woman is overjoyed to hear this and excitedly looks into the deal on Sara’s phone. The tailor glares at Sara, who looks at him sheepishly and picks up the measuring tape suggesting that the customer will have come back to his shop to get the blouse stitched. This makes the tailor happy again to get better business.

Talking about the campaign, Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President & Head – New Businesses, Flipkart, said, “At Shopsy, we are committed to offering a value-based and convenient shopping experience to our consumers by leveraging our deep understanding of their needs. As the campaign title ‘Aaj Shopsy Kiya Kiya?’ suggests, we are looking to develop a habit among consumers to visit Shopsy every day, offering them an opportunity to avail of the exciting deals and offers we have on the platform. A large number of buyers in the country await sale seasons to fulfil their shopping needs. To address this gap, we conceptualised our new campaign that reinforces Shopsy as a one-stop destination for consumers who are looking for a reliable and budget-friendly platform to shop from.”

Over the past six months, customers from North and West zones have increased by 1.4X on the platform while tier 2 and 3 cities bring the majority contributing to 65 percent of the overall customer base. Shopsy has also expanded its presence in new tier 2 and 3 cities such as Cuttack, Berhampore, Gorakhpur, Puri, Bankura, Medinipur, Mysore, unlocking the potential of digital commerce for under-served consumers.

Commenting on the collaboration, Sara Ali Khan said “Consumers in India who shop online look for a convenient, value-based, and a reliable shopping experience. The new TVC campaign of Shopsy by Flipkart ticks all boxes as it brings an incredible variety and affordability of products for consumers across the country. I am excited to collaborate with Shopsy for the second time as the TVC resonates perfectly with the real India. I believe this new campaign will strike a chord with many who love to shop like I do!”