Science is the solutions to all the problems: Rao

Coimbatore : Science is the solutions to all the problem, Bharat Ratna, Prof. C N R Rao said Monday.

Speaking after inaugurating “CNR RAO Research Centre ” at Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women. here, through video conference, Rao in his lecture on the topic “Climbing the limitless ladder of excellence in science,” said that development of the nation depended on its scientific progress.

Nations like China, Indonesia and Malaysia are growing vigorously because of their contribution to scientific development, he pointed out.

The problems in India can be easily solved if science and research progresses at a greater phase and advised the youngsters to make up their mind and have a dedicated thought which would enable them to achieve great laurels like Missile man, Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam, Rao said.

Rao, who also unveiled his statue on the campus, motivated the Students by stating the fact that “People from ordinary circumstances come out with extra ordinary results”.

Youngsters of the nation and developing their scientific skills would solve a lot of problems. The importance of the understanding of basic science elements like the atom weight and concept of the periodic table was emphasized by him.

Stating that science has no religion and the development of science will work miracles, Rao said he was still young for research.

National Assessment and Accreditation Council Director, S C Sharma, the Institute Managing Trustee Meenakshisundaram, Dr. Premavathy Vijayan, Vice Chancellor and Dr. S. Kowsalya, Registrar also spoke on the occasion.