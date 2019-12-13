  • Download mobile app
13 Dec 2019, Edition - 1613, Friday
Textile ERP
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Flights to Dibrugarh Airport have been cancelled.
  • Yediyurappa visits Siddaramaiah at Bengaluru hospital
  • Uproar in Lok Sabha over Rahul Gandhi’s ‘rape in India’ remark, BJP MPs demand apology.
Travel

Coimbatore

Search on for a thief who fell in the river while escaping with stolen lamp

Covai Post Network

December 13, 2019

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : Search is on for a  person, who had fallen in a river, while escaping with a stolen lamp last night in Tirupur some 50 Kms from here.

According to police, one Sivakumar and family of Boyampalayam had decorated the front of the house and placed a lit brass lamp as part of Karthigai Deepam festival.

A few neighbours noticed a person taking the lamp and running and chased him. In the melee the person fell in a river, with 20 feet deep water, police said.

On information, fire and rescue services personnel rushed to the spot to bring him out, but the operations were hampered due to darkness.

The search operations continued from this morning and yet to trace the person, they said. 

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿