Search on for a thief who fell in the river while escaping with stolen lamp

Coimbatore : Search is on for a person, who had fallen in a river, while escaping with a stolen lamp last night in Tirupur some 50 Kms from here.

According to police, one Sivakumar and family of Boyampalayam had decorated the front of the house and placed a lit brass lamp as part of Karthigai Deepam festival.

A few neighbours noticed a person taking the lamp and running and chased him. In the melee the person fell in a river, with 20 feet deep water, police said.

On information, fire and rescue services personnel rushed to the spot to bring him out, but the operations were hampered due to darkness.

The search operations continued from this morning and yet to trace the person, they said.