Seniority to host Gardening Workshop here on Sept 14

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Seniority, India’s largest shopping destination for senior citizens, is hosting a gardening workshop as a part of its #AskTheExpertseries, to help seniors pursue this activity as a hobby.

The workshop will be conducted for free at the Seniority Experience Zone in the city on Saturday, September 14 and is open to both beginners and enthusiasts.

Landscape designer and horticulturist, N. Saravanan will lead this workshop and tutor attendees about the process and benefits of gardening, along with some expert tips to nurture plants, a release said Wednesday.

Attendees will not only get a first-hand experience of gardening but will also be able to take their saplings back home. So, roll up your sleeves and get digging and planting with Seniority.

Gardening has scientifically proven to work wonders for the emotional and physical well being of people, especially for those of the older age group.

Landscaping and gardening as a physical exercise contributes to a healthy body and maintains blood pressure levels, while even simple interactions with flora can help improve one’s mental health. People can contact 8291051869 for free registration.