Seven more stations of Salem Division to get PRS from tomorrow

Seven more railway stations will get Passenger Reservation System (PRS) under Salem Division.

At present PRS is functioning at 12 locations over the division to facilitate Reservation and Cancellation of reserved tickets.

Now it has been decided to open reservation system at seven locations, Morappur, Bommidi, Sankari Durg, Attur, Namakkal, Kodumudi and Kulitalai from tomorrow.

Thee counters will be functioning from 10.00 a.m. to 05.00 p.m. on all days except Sundays.

On Sundays the counters will function from 08.00 a.m. to 02.00 p.m. but the counters will remain closed every Sundays during the month of July to comply with the complete lock down announced by State Government.