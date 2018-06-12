Shops sealed for not paying rent in Ooty

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: Tension prevailed in Udhagamandalm on Tuesday, when the municipality officials sealed some shops as traders failed to pay rent for the last two years.

The administration had hiked the rent for nearly 1,300 shops, belonging to it two years ago, amid the demand from traders for reducing it.

Even as the traders were demanding for reduction and not paying the increased rent, authorities also did not collect the old rent for the last two years and sent notices, official sources said.

The administration sent notices to the traders to pay the increased rent even four days ago. As there was no response from the traders, the authorities sealed 33 shops in the municipal market. Traders rushed to the area and entered into argument with the officials, who left the place after sealing the shops, As all the traders in the town joined the protest and squatted on the road, police rushed to the spot.

In view of the tense situation, some officials returned and talked to the representatives of traders body, who agreed to pay the arrears with a marginal increase. Later, the officials removed the seal and traders opened their shops, police said.