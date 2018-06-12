  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
14 Jun 2018, Edition - 1066, Thursday

FLASH NEWS:

  • JUST IN: More trouble for Former FM P. Chidambaram
  • India is going to make a separate statement on the UN report on June 19 at UNHRC in Geneva
  • 7 day custody for all accused in Bhima – Koregaon case
  • Amnesty International endorses ‘motivated’ UN report
  • One army personnel martyred while two terrorists gunned down at an operation in Bandipora’s Panar area in J&K
  • Maoists tried recruiting JNU students, twist revealed in Bhima Koregaon case
  • JUST IN: CRPF vehicle targeted, clashes erupted in Banihal, J&K
  • J&K: Army jawan abducted in Shopian
  • AIADMK MLAs disqualification case: Madras HC upholds disqualification of 18 MLAs
  • Air India flights stranded at Delhi airport as sandstorm hits Chandigarh
Travel

Coimbatore

Shops sealed for not paying rent in Ooty

Covai Post Network

June 12, 2018

COIMBATORE: Tension prevailed in Udhagamandalm on Tuesday, when the municipality officials sealed some shops as traders failed to pay rent for the last two years.

The administration had hiked the rent for nearly 1,300 shops, belonging to it two years ago, amid the demand from traders for reducing it.

Even as the traders were demanding for reduction and not paying the increased rent, authorities also did not collect the old rent for the last two years and sent notices, official sources said.

ALSO READ : https://www.covaipost.com/coimbatore/power-shutdown-in-madhampatty-2/

The administration sent notices to the traders to pay the increased rent even four days ago. As there was no response from the traders, the authorities sealed 33 shops in the municipal market. Traders rushed to the area and entered into argument with the officials, who left the place after sealing the shops, As all the traders in the town joined the protest and squatted on the road, police rushed to the spot.

In view of the tense situation, some officials returned and talked to the representatives of traders body, who agreed to pay the arrears with a marginal increase. Later, the officials removed the seal and traders opened their shops, police said.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

POPULAR BITES

WATCH More Videos

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿