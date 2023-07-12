Shopsy doubles its app downloads to 200 million in less than a year across India

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Shopsy, India’s fastest-growing hyper value platform, celebrates two years of delivering value across tier-2 and tier-3+ regions and surpassing a milestone of 200 million Shopsy app downloads. To celebrate the platform’s second anniversary, Shopsy’s second edition of the Mega Anniversary Sale went live recently on the platform. During the sale, the platform witnessed a whopping 2X uptick in units sold of which sarees, men’s t-shirts and kurtis were the most shopped products. Value-seeking customers drove demand for Shopsy over the past two years, with over 60% hailing from tier-3 markets. A wide range of products across attractive price bands, the trust of the Flipkart brand, and innovative and customer-friendly features such as voice and image search, vernacular interface, and, most importantly, AI-driven chatbots have been instrumental in fueling this adoption. Kapil Thirani, Head of Shopsy said, “At Shopsy, we want to empower Indians to experience the unparalleled feeling of having myriad goods available at the touch of a button at affordable prices. Shopsy is enhancing accessibility across India, empowering its customers with the freedom of choice. Shopsy’s two-year anniversary is an occasion for us to celebrate, and we rolled out the Mega Anniversary Sale on our platform to spread this cheer amongst our customers. The journey from inception to expansion has been overwhelming for the Shopsy team, and the platform’s heightened adoption is our motivation to live up to our customers’ evolving needs.” Shopsy is on a mission to bring access, value and affordable selection to every corner of India. It has achieved remarkable growth in just two years, doubling its performance year-on-year from January to June. The platform has revolutionized reach and accessibility for customers and sellers, turning countless Shopsy sellers into millionaires. Launched in July 2021, Shopsy offers a wide range of products for customers at affordable prices, backed by the speed and reliability associated with the Flipkart Group. Today, Shopsy provides 160 million products spanning 800+ categories for customers in India, delivering to 19,000 pin codes across the country.