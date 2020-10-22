Signature campaign against farm bills by Congress

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: The Congress today began a signature campaign demanding immediate withdrawal of three new farm bills, which it claimed are question mark on the future of the farmers across the country.

The State party working president, Mayura Jayakumar, who launched the campaign attributed the skyrocketing prices of onion to the bills, as traders have started hoarding the commodity to create artificial price increase.

The bills will be a question mark on the future of the farming community, as there will be no minimum support prices for their produces and the prices will be decided by corporates, he said.

Nearly 10,000 signatures will be collected in Singanallur in the cityalone opposing the bills and will be send to the State party committee

who in turn collect such signature from across the state and submit to the Governor, he said.