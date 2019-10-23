Signature campaign at Coimbatore seeking to resume stopped trains

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Different political parties and organisations Wednesday began a signature campaign seeking to resume operations of trains to Southern Districts of Tamil Nadu stopped during gauge conversion of Pollachi-Coimbatore track.

Despite the completion of gauge conversion a year ago, the trains to these destinations were yet to resume and repeated pleas fell in the deaf ears of Railway authorities, CPIM MP, P R Natarajan, who initiated the campaign, said.

All the political parties and organisations decided to organise a signature campaign, which began Wednesday at the City Railway station taking signature from the general public.

Besides, Natarajan, DMK MLA, N Karthik, Congress working president, Jayakumar and Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhagam general secretary K Ramakrishnan led the campaign.

The signature thus collected will be handed over to the Southern Railway to be forwarded to Railway Ministry, Natarajan said adding that if no solution was found, there will be intensified agitation, including rail roko.