Simultaneous polls: Centre should consult all parties, says Congress

COIMBATORE: The Centre should not take unilateral decision in haste in holding polls simultaneously for both Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, TNCC President Su. Thirunavukkarasar said on Wednesday.

“The Government should talk with all political parties before taking any decision,” Thirunavukkarasar told reporters here.

“The verdict in the case of 18 disqualified AIADMK MLAs will definitely bring some changes in Tamil Nadu. If the verdict went against the Speaker’s ruling, then there was the possibility of elections being held along with Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

On GST, he said that the highest 28 per cent tax is being levied only in India and there are many slabs and tax rates.

“It is true that it is not possible to rule without levying tax. However, there are certain norms to levy taxes and the articles being used by the common and middle class people should have lower tax,” he said.

Thirunavukkarasar also urged the Centre to bring the Tamils, who were stranded in Nepal safely to Tamil Nadu.