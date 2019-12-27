Sirumugai couple joined in death after 50 years of togetherness

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Living together as husband and wife for over 50 years, a couple today joined in death also at Sirumugai in the district.

The 86-year old Rangasamy and 68 year old Kannammal entered into wedlock some five decades ago and were living in Alangombu in Sirumugai, some 45 KMs from here.

Rangasamy was an agricultural labourer and Kannammal was suffering from cancer and undergoing treatment.

Rangasamy suddenly fell unconscious in his house early today and seeing this Kannammal started screaming.

As the relatives came running to the house and found both lying dead.