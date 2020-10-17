Six dead, 389 positive cases, total rises to 39,495 in Coimbatore today

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With 389 positive cases, the total Covid-19 cases in the district rose to 39,495 and six deaths took the toll to 518 today.

Of the total 35,116 patients were discharged and 3,861 are undergoing treatment in various hospitals, a State medical bulletin said.

In Erode, 122 new cases took the tally to 9,029 of which 7,856 were discharged and 1,060 under treatment. With two deaths, the toll rose to 113.

Salem recorded 240 fresh cases and total went up to 24,937 of which 22,425 patients were discharged and 2,127 under treatment. Three deaths took the toll to 387.

Tirupur reported 159 new cases taking the tally to 10,994 and 1,116 patients are underegoing treament after discharging 9,664. The death

toll remained at 164, it said.