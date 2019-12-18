  • Download mobile app
18 Dec 2019
Coimbatore

Special court for pocso cases opened in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

December 18, 2019

Coimbatore : For the speedy disposal of the POCSO cases, a special court was inaugurated today at the Integrated Court Complex here.

The court was opened following the directive of Supreme Court to the Centre for setting up special court in all the districts which have more than hundred POCSO cases.

Since Coimbatore district has nearly 120 such cases pending and at present heard at the Mahila Court, the special court was inaugurated by Principal District Judge R Shaktivel, official sources said.

Coimbatore is one of the 16 districts identified to set up POCSO courts in Tamil Nadu, they said.

