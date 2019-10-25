  • Download mobile app
25 Oct 2019
Coimbatore

Special fare special train from Coimbatore to Asansol

Covai Post Network

October 25, 2019

Coimbatore : Train No.06017 Coimbatore – Asansol special fare Deepavali special train will leave here 1.45 hrs tomorrow and reach Asansol at 10.30 hrs on Monday.

The train will have AC 3-tier–1, Sleeper Class – 7, Second Class Sitting -2, General Second Class – 6, & Luggage-cum-brake van – 2 coaches.

The train will stop at Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Perambur, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Duvvada, Simhachalam North, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Palasa, Sompeta, Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Naraj Marathapur, Bhadrak, Balosore,

Hijli, Mindapore, Bankura and Adra, a railway release said.

