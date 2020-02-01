Special train from Coimbatore to hill shrine of Palani and back

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : To clear extra rush of Thaipoosam festival of Hill shrine Dhandayathapani temple, special train services will be operated between Coimbatore to Palani and back from February 2 to 12 for 11 days.

The train will depart from Coimbatore at 9.45 AM and will stop at Podanur, Kinattukadavu Pollachi, Gomangalam Uumelaipettai, Maivadi road, Madattukulam, Pushpattur to reach Palani at 12.45 PM.

On return direction, the train will depart from Palani at 1.45 PM with stoppages at Pushpattur, Madattukulam, Maivadi road, Udumalaipettai, Gomangalam, Pollachi, Kinattukadavu, Podanur and reach here at 4.45 PM.

There will be 10 coaches in the train.

CPIM MP, P R Natarajan thanked the Railways for running the specials, following his request during a recent meeting and asked the people to avail the facility.